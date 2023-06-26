Attack on Bajrang Dal activists: BJP slams Siddaramaiah, says there is no protection for Hindus

Shivamogga: After the alleged attack on three Bajrang Dal activists in Shivamogga city in Karnataka, the BJP has attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that there is no protection for Hindus under his rule.

“The Congress has been spewing venom on Bajrang Dal from the beginning in the state. After coming to power, all attempts are made to provoke Bajrang Dal and sideline the organisation.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, in your Tughalk regime, is there no protection for Hindus? The colour of blood of Hindu activists and you is red. The colour of blood is not green. Is this your concept of Karnataka being the garden of all religions,” BJP stated on social media handle.

Police explain that Irfan, Tousif and their associates had crashed into the autos run by Hindu activists and indulged in a, argument in an inebriated state. Later, the altercation turned ugly when they attacked Hindu activists with knives. Three injured Hindu activists have been admitted to the hospital in Shivamogga. The incident took place near Shadi Mahal in Tippunagar on Sunday night. Security has beefed up across the city in Shivamogga.

The police have filed two cases in this regard and are investigating. The police have also taken two persons into custody and carrying out further investigation.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death by a gang amid hijab crisis in Karnataka in 2022 during the rule of BJP government. The issue had taken a communal turn and resulted in revenge killings. The curfew was imposed for more than 10 days to control the situation.

