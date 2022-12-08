Attack on Christian Prayer Hall at Moodubelle – All BD and VHP Activists Acquitted

Udupi: The third additional civil court acquitted all the VHP and Bajarangdal activists in a case registered 9 years ago at Kattigenri near Moodubelle in Kaup Taluk.

On the night of 2013, a Christian community prayer centre was attacked by the activists of V.H.P. and Bajrang Dal. They had trespassed and attacked the prayer centre and destroyed the property there. They also assaulted the in charge of the prayer with weapons and threatened to kill him. The prayer centre in charge Rajesh Roshan Lobo filed a complaint at the Shirva Police station. A case was registered in this regard and a charge sheet was also filed against 19 persons.

18 witnesses were examined in the court of Third Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, Udupi. weapons, mobile, t-shirt and 14 other items have been identified during the enquiry. After examining the witnesses and hearing the arguments of the defence counsel, the Third Additional Judicial Magistrate acquitted all the accused on December 6. The Judge opined that the witnesses have failed to identify the charges against the accused and the prosecution has failed to prove the case

On behalf of the accused senior advocate Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Balasubramanya Rao, Bailur Ravidra Adiga, Nitesh Shetty and Niveditha Suvarna were represented in the court.



