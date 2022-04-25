‘Attack on Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri was pre-planned’



New Delhi: The attack on a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16 was pre-planned, and stones and bottles were arranged at rooftops in advance, a fact-finding team said in its report said on Monday.

The fact-finding was undertaken by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA). The GIA describes itself as “a group of empowered Indian women, intellectuals & academicians working together to elevate the position of women in our society, committed to work in the service of the nation”.

One of the key members of the group include Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora.

The report titled ‘Jahangirpuri 2022: A Ticking Bomb of Illegal Immigrants, Encroachment, Demographic Stress, Radicalisation’ said there was heavy assembly of crowds armed with stones, petrol bombs and swords waiting to attack the procession.

“The procession was enroute as planned and informed in advance that it will start at around 4.30 p.m. on April 16 from Jahangirpuri EE Prayas to Babu Jagjeevan Ram ED Block road to ITI road, BC road, G Block Kushal Chowk and will end at A-ONE auto market. The procession was accompanied by a tableaux,” the GIA said in its report.

The report further stated that the layout of the area is such that there is a Masjid (Jama Masjid), and adjoining it, there are a few houses of the local Muslim community next to a bylane.

As soon as the procession neared the Masjid at C Block, Kushal Chowk, stones were pelted at the tableaux from the adjoining houses of the Masjid.

“The stone pelting widened with women, children and men from the adjoining houses near the Masjid premises joining in the attack. Within minutes, a crowd of local Muslim residents (including alleged Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas) wielding swords, lathis, iron rods and some carrying pistols came out from the Kushal cinema bylane. There were chants of ‘Allah hu Akbar’,” the GIA report claimed.

“The Jahangirpuri violence was a pre-planned street rioting by Muslim residents along with Bangladeshis, Rohingyas (as informed by local residents) of the area against the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Unlike the fake news and misinformation campaign, there is no evidence of any attack on the local mosque by those involved in the procession. No flag was planted on any mosque in the area,” the fact-finding team underlined in its report.

The report also raises the question about illegal encroachment in the area.

“This is a crime-prone area due to thriving encroachment and illegal trade. The local police have turned a blind eye to such activities despite constant complaints from the local residents. This area is a no-go zone and extremely unsafe for women,” the report claimed.