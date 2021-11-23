Attack on Journalist in Mangaluru, Advocate Arrested

Mangaluru: The Urwa police have arrested an advocate in connection with an attack on a TV reporter on November 22 evening.

The arrested has been identified as advocate Yadunandan.

The reason for the attack is not yet known. The injured TV reporter has been identified as Sukpal Polali from Public TV.

Sukpal Polali has been admitted to a private hospital and is out of danger.

A case has been registered in the Urwa police station under 307 IPC and a counter case has also been registered under 324 341 IPC, said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.