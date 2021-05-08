Spread the love



















Attempt to assault Asha Worker on Duty in Bantwal

Mangaluru: An Asha worker on duty was abused by two men in Sarapady, Bantwal Rural police station limits here on May 8.

According to the police, on May 8, an Asha worker visited a house in Sarapady to meet the Corona positive woman and advised her to be under home isolation. While the Asha worker was coming out of the house, relatives of the woman Sandeep and Santhosh, used foul language saying that “If you find any Corona positive person, you will get money”. They also tried to assault the Asha worker and threatened her life.

Both the accused have been taken into custody and a case has been registered in the Bantwal Rural police station under section 354, 506, 269, 270 IPC and 5 (1) Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.