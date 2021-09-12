Spread the love



















Attempt to Snatch Woman’s Bag at Bendur – Alert, Concern During Mock drill

Mangaluru: When chain snatching and bag snatching cases are increasing day by day in the city, the Police Commissionerate on September 12 held a mock drill to create awareness among the people.

According to the police, they receive a call on September 12 at around 11 am saying that a gang had come on a Ritz car and tried to snatch the handbag of a woman near St Agnes College, Bendur. Within 3 minutes the ERSS- 112, vehicle reached the spot followed by the senior police officers.

Through a Video message, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “On September 12, at around 11 am, a gang came in a car and tried to snatch the bag from a woman who immediately retaliated. The woman tried to catch the culprits. This was a mock drill to create awareness among the people. During the mock drill, we have noticed that the woman strongly retaliated and protected herself from the culprits. The public too rushed to help the woman. As the culprits fled by car, 2 two-wheelers and a car chased the car and collected the necessary information of the accused, model of the car etc. Based on their information the suspect’s vehicle was waylaid by the police on duty at the Checkpost near the signal and the car was seized”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “We did not inform the senior police officers nor the police personnel about the mock drill. We wanted to check the preparedness of the police personnel. I request the public to help the victims during such incidents. Today the preparedness of the police was satisfactory and the victim had also retaliated well without compromising the safety. Citizens should be alert in public places. I request the public to take this incident in a positive way as more than pamphlets and educative videos such mock drills can create more awareness among the people.”

The victim in the mock drill was Shobhalatha Kateel, from Swaraksha For Women Trust (R) Mangaluru.

