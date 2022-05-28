Attention Corporator! Choked Manhole for 4 Days leaves locality Wading in Sewage, in Bendore Area opposite to Government Horticulture Dept/St Theresa’s school, in the City.

Mangaluru: To Whomsoever It May Concern! or To whomever is the Corporator of the Bendore Ward in front of Horticulture/St Theresa’s School, Bendore in the City this report bis for your kind consideration i seeing that action is taken immediately in fixing the Overflow of dirty drainage water oozing out of the manhole, located right in front of Horticulture dept/St Theresa’s School, SINCE FOUR DAYS? It looks like there are two corporators in the surrounding wards- one elected from BJP and the other from Congress.

Irrespective of which party you belong to as a CORPORATOR, on behalf of the residents bin that area and also the commuters who have to wade through the stinking water spilled on the road, Team Mangalorean makes a kind request to do the needful and rectify the issue, before people fall sick from this dirty water, contaminated with filth, human fecal, mosquitoes etc

This is not the ONLY area in Bendore that we are seeing Overflow of Manholes, because overflowing manholes is a common sight in the city during the monsoon season and a similar problem continues to cause inconvenience to commuters, motorists, students and elders. This overflowing manhole is right in front of the school and the sewage water continues to overflow for FOUR DAYS and everyone, right from MCC Officials to the area ward councillors turning a blind eye.

Apart from the overflowing sewage water, it threatens the hygiene of the children attending the school and others taking that route. This could also contaminate drinking water which is being polluted by the overflowing sewage water. Despite the efforts and complaints made by locals, sewage water continues to overflow from the open manhole, leaving the area a TOTAL MESS! And a few metres away, there is yet another BIG sewage water flowing issue, which has turned into a MINI SWIMMING POOL, and after nearly 10 days the officials have finally woken up to fix the issue.

70-year-old Ms Severine M taking her daily morning walk speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Me and my neighbours have called our area corporator for the last 3-4 days, and we have received only promises rather than any action. We also tried to call MCC but results were all in vain. It is a safety and health matter walking by this overflowing drainage water filled with filth and emanating stink, which could put anyone into a hospital bed. Earlier we used mask to prevent Covid-19, now we have use mask to prevent from the SMELL of the dirty water”.

Hoping this report by Team Mangalorean will bring positive results at the earliest, before children and adults GET SICK!