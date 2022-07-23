Attired Colourfully Kindergarten Students of SAGS Celebrate ‘Colours Day’

Attired Colourfully Kindergarten Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga School (SAGS),Mangaluru AGS Celebrate ‘Colours Day’ on 22 July 2022



Mangaluru: The Kindergarten section of the St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru celebrated Colours Day on 22 July 2022, in Gonzaga Hall. All the children from the KG department, and their teachers, were dressed colourfully to celebrate this occasion. The classrooms too were decorated with different colours to welcome the children. The tiny and cute tots looked beautiful with their coloured attires.

The day began with a short prayer and continued with various activities like singing rhymes and jingles on colours, colour identification game etc. The welcome address was delivered by KG Teacher Ms Sharlet Mathias.The Chief Guest of the programme Ms Swaroop Devaiah, Principal of Priyadarshini Montessori School, Mangaluru, addressed the gathering with a thought-provoking message, to expose the children to nature which has healing power. She suggested focusing more on reading skills from a very young age and limiting the ‘screen time’ spent with mobiles and TV. (MORE ON HER SPEECH CLICK ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, the Principal of SAGS was very happy to see the little children enjoying as well as learning through activities. In his speech, he emphasised the role of colours in the development of the cognitive and motor skills of the children.

The significance of each primary colour was explained by the tiny tots of KG-II, followed by an entertaining programme with songs and dance. Since the month of June, the kindergarteners participated in a series of activities on primary and secondary colours like finger paint, collage work, colouring, and paper dabbing and the hall was looking colourful with the display of these activities.

KG teachers Ms Deepa Siqueira compered the programme and Ms Veronica D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Vice-principal Ms Laurel D’Souza and the Kindergarten co-ordinator Ms Aparna Suresh were the other dignitaries present on the dais. The parents of the Kindergarten section were present during the programme, and many were seen clicking pictures of their dear children unleashing their hidden talents on stage.. All the children enjoyed this special day and went home with smiles on their faces.