Spread the love



















Attur Minor Basilica Celebrates Titular Feast of St Lawrence

Karkala: The nine-day novena at St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Attur, came to an end with the titular feast celebrations of St Lawrence on Tuesday, August 10. A large number of devotees took part in the celebrations.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, presided over the Eucharistic celebrations, while Fr Alban D’Souza, rector of St Lawrence Basilica, Fr Roshan Menezes, OFM, episcopal vicar for religious Fr Melwin Pinto Assistant Priest and Fr Roman Mascarenhas Spiritual director of Basilica, priests from Udupi and Mangaluru dioceses took part in the celebrations.

Prior to the Eucharistic celebrations, candles were distributed to the parishioners and to the sponsors of the titular feast.

The nine-day novena at St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Attur began on August 1 and on the same day, the Fifth annual celebrations of proclamation and dedication of St Lawrence Minor Basilica were held.

Fr Alban D’Souza, the rector of the Basilica, thanked each and everyone involved in the arrangements made for the feast.

Like this: Like Loading...