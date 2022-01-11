Au revoir Krishi! Tribute to a Great Surgeon Dr Krishnamohan Prabhu- a Graduate of KMC-Mangaluru

Au revoir Krishi! A Tribute to a Great Surgeon Dr Krishnamohan Prabhu- a Graduate of KMC-Mangaluru : by Entrepreneur Sumit Rao, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: I am sad to inform all of you that Dr Krishnamohan Prabhu, the CEO and Founder of Prabhu’s Nursing Home in Moodbidri breathed his last today ( Tuesday, 11 January) morning due to cancer at the age of 55. He was a wonderful human being. A great surgeon who graduated from KMC Mangaluru in General Surgery (MBBS) in 1990, he was a great photographer who used to conduct classes for amateur photographers. He also used to be a conservationist, a wildlife enthusiast and one of the first to use the Internet way back through satellite phone connection to Bengaluru way back when there was no internet connection through phones or cable.

A nature enthusiast who was a part of the World wide fund for nature and an active member of wildlife first. He has worked in the game sanctuaries of mudumalai, Bandipur, nagarhole to name a few-He also had bought a plot of land along with Ashok Vardhan ofAthree book center at Bisile with the sole aim of conserving and nurturing wildlife and also built a small house to enable wildlife researchers to use it during their stay at the forest.

A very endearing man who was always there to help anyone during a medical emergency or any other time. He was also a blogger who used to blog about his photography and his camera work at remote places like Alaska and the Himalayas. He was a daily blogger and had tremendous insights into photography and the medical field too.

It’s time to bid adieu to a dear friend

Au Revior Krishi

Sumith S Rao – A dear friend of Dr Krishnamohan

An Autobiography in 2016 written by Dr Krishnamohan :

I am Dr. Krishna Mohan (krishi as I am affectionately called). I am a surgeon practicing at my own hospital – Prabhu Hospital at Moodabidri along with my wife Dr. Radhika Prabhu. I live at Moodabidri in my home Akruthi along with my wife and daughter Neethi.

My varied interests include trekking, mountaineering, wildlife conservation, photography, classical music, computers and the Internet. I was a member of the 1990 Expedition Brahma I, to scale 21,050 feet of this world’s 17th toughest peak on western Himalayas. I am also a member of Arohana, mountaineers and adventurers, Mangaluru.



I served for World Wide Fund for Nature in 1989-92 and conducted innumerable nature camps for young nature enthusiasts at Mudumalai, Bandipur, Nagarhole, and Bhadra wildlife sanctuaries. Now I am an active member of Wildlife First. I am the founder member and the present secretary of the CyberForum Of Mangalore, the organization responsible for getting Internet connectivity to Mangalore & Udupi districts. I have conducted numerous workshops and lecture demonstrations on world wide web and Computers in general in and around Mangaluru. My special interests include medical software, bleeding edge technology, Linux and other open source as well as free software, Pocket PC.

My main interests in photography include Macros, Closeups and Nature. I use this blog to educate people about nature as well as on photography techniques. I along with a few friends started Mangalore Photography Club a few years back. Under this very successful club we have been conducting several photography workshops, boot camps and photo walks. We have a 2500 member strong and very active photo critic forum on Facebook which will help in learning photography as well as critically analyzing and improving photos.

This year I started a new venture called Creative Focus. It is a unique idea helping aspiring photographers to gain knowledge of Photography using one-on-one workshops. You will gain a clear and concise understanding of skills and technique behind the art of Photography. Sharpen your skills as well as refine your technique with our exclusive hands on workshops specially catered exclusively for you, keeping in mind your experience, knowledge and your needs. Our workshops are held in a compact environment with not more than six participants, so each one can interact as well learn the techniques hands-on.

Currently I have a self assembled Intel i7 4770k with 32GB Ram 8TB HDD space, running Windows Technical preview with multi booting into several Linux distros. I have a Moto X Phone, Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera as well as innumerable gadgets which I like to test and play with.