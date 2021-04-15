Spread the love



















Audacious thief robs well-guarded jeweller’s home



Thiruvananthapuram: A home of a leading jeweller, located in the high-security area close to the Kerala Raj Bhavan, and well-protected by security personnel and guard dogs, was targeted by a thief who fled with jewellery worth Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 60,000 cash, police said on Wednesday,

However, the image of the alleged thief has been captured by the CCTVs installed at the house.

The incident, at the house of B. Govindan who owns Bhima Jewellery, one of the leading gold dealers in the state, came to light on Wednesday morning.

“We have been able to get the visual of the robber and there was only one of them. The fingerprint experts also have done their job. The probe has commenced,” said a police official probing the crime.