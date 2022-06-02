‘Audience Applause are Inspiration for Artists’- Actor Aravind Bolar at SAC ‘Querencia-2022

‘Audience Applause are Inspiration for Artists’- Cine Actor Aravind Bolar at St Aloysius College ‘Querencia-Udgham-2022 -Towards the Pinnacle, a national level undergraduate fest where 25 colleges from Karnataka and Kerala participated.

Mangaluru: The Department of postgraduate Studies and Research in Commerce (M Com-General) , St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organized QUERENCIA – UDHGAM-2022, a National Level Undergraduate Fest. Cine Actor Aravind Bolar was the Chief Guest for the programme. Rev. Fr Melwin J. Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, presided over the programme.

Dr Loveena Lobo, Director of Maffei Block; Dr P P Sajimon, Dean of PG Studies, Rev. Fr Vincent Pinto, SJ, Finance Office; Ms Jenifer Maria Quadros, HoD of PG Commerce; Ms Niveditha, Programme Coordinator and the students Coordinators- Ms Renita Joyce Fernandes; Ms Hancia Saldanha, Vishwas Joy Misquith; Mohammed Thauseef were on the dais.

‘QUERENCIA 2022, Towards the Pinnacle ” is to reach the culmination point, the most successful point in finding students’ talents and discovering newer ways to express them. UDHGAM is the stream from which emerges mind-blowing ideas and captivating performances. Students were all on the pursuit of this peak moment. Their hard work and preparation until yesterday might have taken them today to this platform. But only their best performance, nothing less than their best would make them the champion. They all came here accepting the challenge; and push their, and unleash their hidden talents.

They were all ready to unleash their energy and let the world see the true champion.And the experiences and exposure they take home from various events, even if not accompanied by medals and trophies, would take them to better discovery of themselves, their skills and talents. Students from 25 esteemed colleges from Karnataka and Kerala had gathered to be part of this fest, enhancing happiness and making this a convergence of talent and creativity. Persistence, Determination and Belief in yourself are what it takes to be a winner and carve your way to the top. Very true, standing on the stage and holding up a trophy is so great that you want to keep doing it over and over again.

A short visual profile featured the department of PG studies and research in commerce, a pioneer in commerce education in Dakshina Kannada district, offering two programmes – M. Com (General) and M. Com (Finance and Analytics). The department strives to transform students into innovative leaders for the success of organizations and the betterment of the society.

Student coordinator Vishwas Joy Misquith introduced Aravind Bolar to the audience. Aravind Bolar inaugurated the programme and unveiled the trophies of the Fest. He said that loud applauses of the audience are the inspiration to the artists. “We cannot come forward unless we showcase our talents. Students should respect their mother tongue first, then to respect other languages. I encourage you all to respect and take care of your parents throughout their lives”. Aravind Bolar was honoured during the programme. (MORE ON ARAVIND BOLAR SPEECH WATCH ON THE VIDEO BELOW)

Today this strong vision, accompanied by collective hard work-creativity and perseverance, finds its way forward in the leadership of Rev. Fr. Melwin J Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru.

In his presidential address, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Nice to note students from 25 colleges are taking part in this Fest, to unleash their hidden talents. When you all display your talents ,you will be the BEST. Just academics is not enough, you need to be involved in cocurricular activities. Watching the performance of Aravind Bolar on TV makes my life full of laughs and smiles. Life becomes powerful when you entertain others and make them happy. Winning in this Fest is not important, but taking part is. Wish you all success”.

Ms Jenifer Maria Quadros welcomed the gathering and briefed about the fest. Jomon C M and Ms Arlene Fernandes, both M Com studies of Research in Commerce students compered the programme. Ms Hancia Saldanha proposed the vote of thanks. Following the formal inaugural programme, it was time to get ready for a whirlwind of joy and excitement. This inaugural ceremony ignited a fire and elevated the participants spirits. Sky is not the limit if you believe you can achieve anything you want- and that’s exactly the participants were upto.

The FEST consisted of ATHULYAM- Best Manager (Leadership is an action, not a position); THAKSHAK- Human Resource (Hire Character, Train Skill); ACHINTHYA- Marketing ( It’s not what you all sell that matters as much as how you sell it); AKSHAYA- Finance ( It’s not about having lots of money, it’s knowing how to manage it); and UTHKARSHA- Folk Dance ( There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them).