Audio clip of Kalaburagi University lecturer harassing girl student goes viral

Kalaburagi: An alleged audio clip of a guest lecturer asking sexual favours from a girl student has gone viral in Kalaburagi university raising concerns in the prestigious campus.

However, no police complaint has been lodged. Police are yet to take a suo motu cognisance of the development.

The 23-minute audio clip has stirred a controversy and also raised the question of safety of girl students in the campus.

According to sources, the voice in the audio is of a guest lecturer in the MBA department and the girl student also belongs to the same department.

In the audio, the accused pleads and insists to the girl student that she should be his girlfriend and she should fulfill all his desires. Even as the girl student says no to these advances and demands, the accused continues to pester her.

The incident had taken place six months ago and has gone viral in the campus.

