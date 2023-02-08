Aura 2023 – Fresher’s Day of Engineering Held at Sahyadri

Mangaluru: The Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, held the Fresher’s Day of Engineering Batch 2022, “Aura 2023”, on February 7.

The Chief Guest for the day was Chakravarthy E S, Vice-President & Global RMG Head at Tata Consultancy Services and N Shashi Kumar IPS, DIGP & Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru was the guest of honour. Dr Joyline Germine D’Sa, Associate Professor & Associate Dean (Student Welfare) welcomed the gathering. Principal, Dr Rajesha S delivered the introductory remarks about the college and the rankings.

Addressing the gathering, Chakravarthy briefed on time management, how technological talents would be valued above academic performance, and how one’s hobbies should highlight their problem-solving abilities. He added that the twin themes of Skill India and Make in India present a significant potential for the manufacturing sector and that the tide was turning in favour of mechanical and electrical engineering departments as automation plays a big part in the future of every business.

Chakravarthy also said that it’s been a decade since he came to the college and now he is fascinated to see changes with many starts ups where students learn practically what is learned in TCS. He discussed three crucial parts of life that are more vital than any other knowledge, namely our health, safety, and security. Along with information, he emphasized the need for communication skills and that learning never stops.

Addressing the gathering N Shashi Kumar IPS, encouraged the students to utilize the facilities in the college and complete their education. Do not give any scope for regression. He praised Sahyadri for being the best college with no case of ragging so far and assured students of being in a safe place.

Dr Manjappa S, Director-R&D and Consultancy, discussed a Stanford University study on China, Russia, and India, which found that while the education level in India is high, we are lacking in technological capabilities.

Dr Prashanth Rao, HOD Basic Science Dept delivered the vote of thanks. After the formal ceremony, the cultural programme was held by the first and second-year students.

