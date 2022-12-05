AURORA – Cultural Fest held at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Youth from 36 parishes of Udupi and Mangalore Diocese participated in various cultural competitions held at St Aloysius College on Dec 4th 2022. Over 600 participants showcased their talents in competitions like Group Dance, Group Singing, Fancy Dress, Reels, JAM and Flower Carpet making.

The day-long program was flagged off with a formal inauguration at the Mother Theresa Peace Park on the college campus. Stany Lobo, President of the Catholic Sabha(Mangalore) was the Chief Guest and Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College presided over the function. In his address to the participants, Lobo emphasized the need of developing pleasant personalities and being a role model to the generations to follow. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal of the college motivated the youngsters to opt for careers in Civil Services as very few from the coastal districts attempt these exams. He reiterated the need for the locals to be ambitious in taking up careers in administrative services and ensured support from the college unit which trains Civil Service aspirants in preparing for the competitive exams.

Directors of YCS units of Mangalore and Udupi – Fr Roshan D’cunha and Fr Stevan Fernandes, Ms Shilpa D’ Souza from St Aloysius College, Briston Rodrigues(Regional YCS President), Ms Jessica Santhumayor(YCS President of the Mangalore Diocese), Deril D’ so(YCS National President), Anson(YCS Secretary of the Udupi Diocese), Mervin Vaz( YCS Coordinator of the Mangalore Diocese) were present on the dais.

The Valedictory function was held at 4 pm and was chaired by Msgr Maxim L Noronha, the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore. Fr Cyril Joseph D’mello (Secretary of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society) and Dr Alwyn DSa the Registrar of St Aloysius College were the Guests of Honor. In his address to the youth, Dr DSa said ‘in any competition, only the winners are announced and felicitated; we don’t usually list out the ones who have lost. This needs to encourage all of us and not be disappointed about the result.’ Msgr Noronha encouraged the youth to be united and build a better society. Fr Roshan D’ Cunha and Fr Stevan Fernandes thanked the management of St Aloysius College for all the support rendered in organizing the event.

The YCS unit of Puttur Vittal won the overall championship and the Nithyadar Unit was the runner-up.