Aussies Purcell-Thompson win Houston doubles title in match tie-break

By
IANS
-
Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson dropped their first set at the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Men’s Clay Court Championship in final, but the Aussies regrouped after a wild opener to claim their first title as a team.

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson dropped their first set at the Fayez Sarofim & Co US Men's Clay Court Championship in final, but the Aussies regrouped after a wild opener to claim their first title as a team.

The Aussies defeated third-seeded Britons Julian Cash and Henry Patten 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 in what was their first doubles final as a team, claiming victory at the Houston ATP 250 with their third match win in two days.

The teams traded seven breaks of serve in the first set, but Purcell/Thompson did not drop serve in the second, saving the only break point they faced. They never trailed in the Match Tie-break and capped their comeback by winning the final three points of the match, states ATP.

Now boasting a 7-1 tour-level record, the team that sent Australia to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals championship round with a win against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are champions on the ATP Tour. It is a third title for the 25-year-old Purcell, who won the Houston crown and the Wimbledon trophy with countryman Matthew Ebden last season, and a second for the 28-year-old Thompson, who won the 2017 Brisbane title with Thanasi Kokkinakis. Purcell is also a two-time Australian Open finalist (2020 with Luke Saville, 2022 with Ebden).

Britons Cash and Patten, who won a record 10 ATP Challenger Tour titles together last season, fell in their first ATP Tour final. Their run backed up a semi-final showing earlier this season in Pune, and their three wins in Houston moved them up eight places to 26th place in the ATP Live Doubles Teams Rankings.

 


