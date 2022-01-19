Australian Open Day One: Osaka & Barty Own the Court

The Australian Open’s Day One matchups stole the attention previously focused on Djokovic, and Australia’s court battles to the actual courts on which the beautiful game is played. As the two most dominant women’s competitors gained a step closer towards a possible meeting in the Australian Open fourth round.

The defending Australian Open champion, Naomi Osaka, resumed her impressive grand slam form when defeating Camila Osorio (6-3, 6-3). The world’s number one ranked Ashleigh Barty competed later that day to perform even better than Lesia Tsurenko (6-0, 6-1).

Osaka’s return signified a positive comeback, following a discomposed 2021 season that involved success and an announcement during multiple French Open press conferences that her mental health is being affected. Osaka received unwelcomed critics for her announced departure, including an unreasonable response from grand slam tournaments and, during the US Open, she said a break from the sport is needed to recuperate her issues.

Osaka’s initial return to tennis was in Melbourne for a WTA competition; she succeeded in three games before an injury removed her from competing any further. And despite Monday’s winning grand slam return, a youthful 20-year-old in Osorio did prove that Osaka still needs adjustments. Osaka floundered somewhat but diversely pulled through to gain control and eventually dominate.

In the weeks leading up to the Open, Osaka hasn’t shied away from discussing her time off, which she expected to be much longer. She utilized the time off by surrounding herself with family whilst addressing the emotional thought she’d previously neglected during previous tours. Her return wasn’t planned; at home one day, she randomly started hitting balls and reconnected with her team. All of a sudden, the Australian Open was in their sights.

Last week, a fan on social media said Osaka needs to play with a point to prove in Australia. Osaka’s reaction reflected the altered mindset she’s evidently gained in her time off; she highlighted multiple negative comments, many she’d proved wrong, and enlightened everyone her care for this no longer exists.

“I definitely feel like in [this] point of my career, it’s not like long or anything, but I’ve kind of been weighed down too much trying to prove myself,” she commented. “You guys have seen me through that entire phase. I just want to have fun, first of all. I can’t expect myself to win every match, but I do expect myself to have fun and challenge myself.”

Following the weight of Osaka’s 2021 season, she’s regularly discussed the requirement to have fun inside and outside of tennis. In her meeting with Osorio, we witnessed junctures where animosity or irritation could’ve turned ugly, but a smiling response kept her levelled.

“I came back when I wanted to come back,” she said. “I just felt like there are situations where I previously would get upset. But at this point in my life, I’m here because I want to be here and because I find that it’s fun for me. Might as well enjoy it while I still can.”

A newfound mindset in Osaka is inspiring, and it makes the opportunity of defending her title significantly more viable. Fans looking to place bets on Osaka should be confident, but the available odds could become shorter with her gleaming success. Make use of Caesars Sportsbook promo code that will get you all of the top promo and bonuses, giving bettors an extra edge in profitability on the courts.

A few hours after Osaka’s display, Barty made her first appearance in Australia this year. With Osaka taking the attention with her recent dramas, we shouldn’t forget that Barty has already displayed a similar disposition within her own mental state – when stepping away from the game for two years (2014-2016).

With that said, there’s no denying that Barty is mentally prepared and beyond, sitting as the world’s number one ranked for 105 back-to-back weeks. She’s the most outstanding women’s player on the planet, showing her opponent, Tsurenko, she had no chance of winning.

“I’m right where I am,” Barty said after comments on her veteran status, aged just 25-years-old. “Where I am at the moment is a product of all the experiences that I have had, the hard learnings, the incredible moments, and I am where I am. We just accept that we enjoy the journey as we go; we try to be really present and enjoy the moment.”