Auto Driver Arrested for Misbehaving with Woman

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested an auto driver for misbehaving with a woman passenger on March 21.

The arrested has been identified as Sameer (22) from Munnur.

Speaking to media persons, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS said, “On March 21, while a woman was travelling on Sameer’s auto, he misbehaved with her. The woman came home and informed her son about the incident. When her son questioned Sameer about it, he threatened him”.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Ullal police station. Based on the complaint the Ullal police arrested Sameer and produced him before the court..