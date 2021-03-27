Auto Driver Dies on Spot in Auto-Car Collision on Netravati Bridge

Spread the love



















Auto Driver Dies on Spot in Aut-Car Collision on Netravati Bridge

Mangaluru: A auto driver died on the spot after a car rammed into his autorickshaw on the Netravati Bridge at Thokkottu here on March 27.

The deceased has been identified as Shyamprasad (45) from Senerebail Fajir.

According to sources, on March 27 morning, Shyamprasad had come to Mangaluru to drop his neighbours on his auto. While he was returning at Netravati bridge, a car collided with a Tempo and rammed into Shyamprasad’s autorickshaw. The impact was such that the auto driver was thrown out of the auto killing on the spot.

The locals said that the reckless driving of the car driver led to the incident.

Mangaluru South Traffic police reached the spot and are investigating.