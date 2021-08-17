Spread the love



















Autopsy Report of Couple Who Committed Suicide Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Mangaluru: The Coronavirus pandemic has brought changes in people’s lives. Many have lost their lives, jobs and closed their businesses, without being able to face the situation and going through depressive episodes some have committed suicide. Here is a tragic incident where a couple in fear of being infected with COVID ended their life by hanging at Baikampady.

On August 17, at around 6:30 am, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar received a call from Ramesh Suvarna saying that he and his wife had all the symptoms of COVID and had decided to commit suicide and disconnected the call. Immediately the police commissioner redialled the number, but the caller did not receive his call. Later at 6:54 am, police commissioner Shashi Kumar shared a voice message requesting him not to take the extreme step to end their lives. Shashi Kumar through an audio message requested those who knew Ramesh or could reach him to stop Ramesh and his wife from ending their life. But unfortunately, before anyone could contact or reach Ramesh and Gunavati, the couple had committed suicide by hanging in their flat at Baikampady.

When the police reached the spot, the couple had already breathed their last. Later when the corona test was done on them, both were found to have tested negative for the coronavirus. The couple without consulting any doctor, or undergoing the COVID test had decided to end their lives.

Before ending their lives, Ramesh had called the police commissioner to inform him that he along with his wife were committing suicide in fear of the coronavirus infection. Ramesh’s wife Gunavati Suvarna had also written a two-page death note explaining the reasons for taking the extreme step.

Everyone has problems in life, and suicide is not the solution. Life is very precious, whenever anyone feels depressed, they need to share their problems with others. There are counsellors, who can help people facing such situations.

