Aveda partners with Nykaa to launch Prestige Salons



New Delhi: Salon savants now have a new destination for the scalp to soul experiences as Aveda partners with Nykaa to launch Aveda X Nykaa. An elevated offering, the first Aveda X Nykaa salon opens doors in the garden city of India – Bengaluru.

With this opening, Aveda is all set to bring its international hair offerings to Indian consumers, strengthened by Nykaa’s Indian beauty expertise and deep market knowledge. The salon will be a one-stop shop in the form of a unisex lifestyle salon, providing 100 percent vegan premium Hair services – Color, haircut styling and hair care along with exclusive rejuvenating rituals.

Spread across an aesthetically created 1700 sq ft, the retail concept of the salon in HSR Layout Bengaluru communicates the brand’s close relationship with nature, echoing quality, simplicity, and tranquillity. In addition to hair services such as haircuts, colour and style, the Aveda X Nykaa salon houses various stations such as spa rooms, manicure pedicure stations, as well as hair and makeup stations.

Patrons will be able to enjoy several of Nykaa’s best-selling beauty offerings at the salon, besides the Aveda range of hair care products. The offerings available are also customizable, which include hair treatments such as Botanical Therapy that assist hair and scalp imbalances. The services offered to focus on entirely curating an experience that leaves you feeling relaxed and satisfied from scalp to the soul.

The Salon will also offer a unique Aroma Sensory Journey and stress relieving experiences with Aveda’s exclusive Rituals of Renewal. These are deeply rooted in the brand’s heritage & designed to relax and rejuvenate every guest.

A few of them include – the Comforting Tea Ritual, a cup of herbal drink upon arrival; Stress-Relieving Hand/Scalp Ritual, which allows guests to experience the calming effects of Aveda Stress-Fix products through a complimentary massage. The one-of-a-kind Aroma Sensory Journey is a guided tour of scent, sensuality, and memory to have a guest discover their preferred Chakra Balancing Pure-Fume Mist Aroma that truly speaks to them and helps balance their energy.

The Beauty and Personal Care Market in India were sized at INR 1,267 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13 percent in the last 3 years. Tapping into this market, ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited and FSN Brands Marketing Private Limited (a material subsidiary of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited), have tied-up to enter the professional, luxury hair care space, building brand awareness and authority.

The salons aim to set new industry standards by building and expanding Aveda’s exclusive network of salons while leveraging Nykaa’s retail prowess and understanding of the Indian consumer.

“We are very enthralled to have entered a strategic alliance with Nykaa to launch the category of salons in the country with a focus on allowing consumers to experience the next frontier in hair science. With the trusted and proven botanical science that Aveda has to offer coupled with the quintessential Nykaa experience tailor-made for the Indian consumer we aim to elevate the consumer’s hair care experience through our world-class products, services and hair care regimes,” said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, ELCA Cosmetics Private Limited.

Commenting on the partnership, Anchit Nayar, CEO of E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa said, “One of Nykaa’s key priorities has been to curate solutions for consumers that are differentiated and meet their requirements perfectly. We understand that hair care needs are complex and diverse at the same time, and no one solution fits all. We are confident that our trusted retail expertise infused with Aveda’s advanced hair care offering rooted in Ayurveda, will provide an unparalleled salon experience to consumers seeking tailor-made hair care solutions and treatments.”

Founded in 1978, Aveda innovates in botanical technologies and green chemistry, combining the principles of modern science and Ayurveda, the ancient healing art of India. It creates cruelty-free, vegan, high-performance formulas for beauty professionals and consumers, all with sustainability at heart. The brand’s hair care is over 90 percent naturally derived and features iconic ‘pure-fume’ aromas from flower and plant essences.

Both their high-performance franchises, Invati Advanced, Nutriplenish and Botanical Repair have each won dozens of awards for innovation, performance and sustainability, and the brand was awarded the 2021 CEW Sustainability Excellence Award, which reflects the highest standards of sustainability values in the beauty industry.