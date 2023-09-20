Avinash Tiwary, Nivetha Pethuraj talk about punch that stalled ‘Kaala’ shoot

Mumbai: Actor Avinash Tiwary and actress Nivetha Pethuraj, who are receiving a lot of positive response to their recently released streaming show ‘Kaala’, recollected an incident from the shoot that led to the stalling of filming.

It was one wrong punch that resulted in temporary suspension of the filming for the show. Avinash miscalculated the punch leading to Nivetha profusely bleeding through her nose.

Talking about the incident, Nivetha Pethuraj said: “It was a beautiful day when we went to shoot this action sequence where Avinash Tiwary by mistake hit too close and ended up punching me in the nose. I immediately started bleeding and we had to stop the shoot for 30 minutes and because of this, the name Sharpshooter Sitara was born.”

Elaborating further, Avinash Tiwary said: “After the punch, all I remember is getting really concerned and profusely apologising, saying, ‘I’m so sorry that this happened’. It was an intense action scene and we were doing it a few times and just in that moment I had to punch her and the punch kind of hit her in the nose. The shoot got stalled, I got really scared. There were only two times that something like this has happened, one was with Mr. Bachchan when I kind of hit him in the head, I almost got a heart attack but when I hit Nivetha in the nose, the blood in my entire body just froze knowing that she got badly hurt.”

He further mentioned: “Thankfully because of the training and practices we had done it was a loose hand punch and it didn’t do much damage. However, what’s even more remarkable is that Nivetha was so strong that she came back in 30 minutes and was ready to re-shoot the whole sequence again.”

The world of ‘Kaala’ is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. The show is streaming on Disney Hotstar.

