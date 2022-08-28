‘Avoid Display of Provocative Banners, Hoardings during Ganeshotsava’- DC Dr Rajendra

‘Avoid Display of Provocative Banners, Hoardings during Ganeshotsava’- DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra tells Ganesha festival organisers

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has asked the organisers of the public Ganesha festival not to display banners/flexes/hoardings that will disturb social harmony. “Banners and flexes with wishes of people for the festival can be displayed only with the permission of the local bodies and police” he added..

In a meeting with organisers of Sarvajanink Ganeshtosava from across the district, DC Dr. KV Rajendra said “Those who are installing big clay idols of Ganesha should install CCTV cameras at the venue. They should employ their own security guards and take all necessary safety precautions. There should be no obstruction to movement of people, he

said.

DK Deputy Commissioner C Dr K V RAJENDRA

He further said, The organisers should follow all norms laid down by the High Court. The loudspeakers should not be used beyond 10 p.m. The pendals erected should withstand heavy rain and winds. While asking organisers to take necessary precautions to avoid electrocution and other accidents resulting from power supply, he said they should take temporary power connection for the venue from MESCOM. There should be no lapses while lighting the venue”.

“Before taking the idol for immersion in water bodies, organisers should inspect the route and make necessary changes that help in taking the idol safely to the waterbody. Steps should be taken en route to avoid contact of the idol with overhead power supply lines. Clay idols should be used and idols made from Plaster of Paris should not be used. Organisers should also ensure social distance and wearing of masks at the venue to prevent spread of COVID” added DC..



Present at the meeting were Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy. meeting.

On a final note, well said by the DC, but the issue is who will strictly enforce and monitor the rules and suggestions narrated by the DC. Many times all such rules/regulations directed by the DC are flouted/abused by the organizers, and the law enforcement officials have remained silent when rules are broken by the organizers. Let’s hope and see how things will turn up during the forthcoming Ganesh Festival celebrations.

