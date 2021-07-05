Spread the love



















Awaiting bail, Koregaon-Bhima accused Fr. Stan Swamy dies



Mumbai: Ailing octogenarian tribal rights activist Fr. Stan Lourduswamy — accused in the Koregoan-Bhima case who was awaiting bail on medical grounds — passed away here on Monday afternoon.

Swamy’s Senior Advocate Mihir Desai informed the Bombay High Court judges Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice N J. Jamdar of the development when his bail plea came up for hearing this afternoon.

“Its with a very heavy heart I have to inform you that Fr. Stan Swamy has passed away,” a doctor treating him informed the court.

He added that early on Saturday the 84-year old activist had suffered a cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

