AWAKE & ARISE CITIZENS! Stop Ignorant People Litter in Front of Wall Paintings in City

AWAKE & ARISE CITIZENS! Stop Ignorant People Litter in Front of Wall Paintings done by Mangala Foundation in the City on the nearly 1350 feet long wall starting from District Wenlock Hospital till the Clock Tower.

Mangaluru: A team of 30 artists and volunteers from Aaditatva Arts-Mangaluru and Mahalas Arts School- Mangaluru, under the leadership of Shailseh Kotian and Vikram Shetty have taken up the work of painting on the wall, aiming in bringing awareness to various issues, covering the 1350 feet long wall from Wenlock Hospital to Clock Tower of the city. The artists have given an extreme-makeover to this wall with paintings showing Kambla (Buffalo Race), Culture and Tradition of Kudla, City’s Coastline, Venkataramana Temple, Kola, Nemotsava, Bandi, Cock fight, Rathotsava, portraits of Veera Rani Abbakka, Parashurama, Appannana Katte (Hampanakatte), Jamboo Savari and Hampi chariot festival. In addition, social awareness messages, educational awareness, health and clean green Kudla are also giving the city an attractive look. And also messages to bring awareness on keeping Mangaluru clean. These artists did infuse the neglected and dilapidated walls with new life.

The paintings on this long stretch of wall are done in the heart of the city in order to depict the culture and rituals of Tulunadu, which are very different from those of other parts in the state, where nearly 100 art works are featured done by these professional artists. It is learnt that a Slogan ‘I Love Kudla’ will be also written as part of the artwork on this wall, which will be 20 feet wide and 4 feet in height. This is a prelude to the Swachh Mangaluru campaign of Sri Ramakrishna Mission which will begin once again from the month of May 2022. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Swami Ekagamyanandaji of Ramakrishna Math in the City said, “Under the direction of Ramakrishna Mission, the wall painting is being done at Hampankatta by the Mangaluru Foundation. These paintings are done with the theme of ‘Clean and Green Mangaluru.’ These will depict the variety of culture in Tulunadu.”.

While it is a good initiative undertaken by Mangala Foundation together with Ramakrishna Mission, but it’s sad to note already the area in front and surroundings of the wall paintings have been littered by ignorant people, including alcoholic homeless people, who spend their time sitting on the footpath in front of this wall, and dirtying the area with used food and liquor wrappers, waste food, Gutka spit etc. Look at the pictures in this report, which will give a right explanation. Most of the garbage in Mangaluru is that of street vendors, homeless people, night mobile canteens, etc- and the City officials have done nothing to stop it for years. Nothing but a shame that our City officials can’t tackle this issue.

This is a never ending problem-When the vendors wind up for the day, they leave the garbage behind, spilling on the roads, inconveniencing the commuters and shopkeepers around the areas. The MCC officials have turned a blind eye towards the garbage created by these out of town street vendors. These vendors need to be warned, and fined if they leave behind garbage after their business. Of our many civic problems, we view the problem of visible filth on our streets as a behaviour and attitude problem that can be solved in our lifetime (or rather, this month). This can be achieved without spending money or changing legislation or systems. It requires coming up with smart ideas to change people’s rooted cultural behaviour and attitudes. And making sure those ideas work. And to make this happen we need public support in keeping the city clean, and we also need more volunteers.

Despite being highest literacy this city seems to have lack of civic sense. Cleanliness reflects the mind. It’s not only the common people that litter, even educated and rich people are the worst in littering. For example, every night rich and educated people come in high-end cars to get their favorite Natural Ice Cream, located near Kadri Pumpwell on Kadri Road, and once they leave the place, the entire area is filled with garbage, either of liquor bottles, snacks wrappers, Pizza boxes etc- and how do I know it? Because I live close by and I have written quite a bunch of articles about the ignorance of these rich people who litter. So how can Mangaluru be Swachh, when we have rich and educated people like these?

And how can Mangaluru reach the top level in the National Cleanliness survey, when Mangaloreans are showing ignorance and abusing the Swachh Mangaluru campaign. Featured as one of the cleanest city in India- our educational coastal town needs to improve. Sadly, to note that not even the third cleanest city in the country, and second cleanest city in Karnataka-Namma Kudla could save itself from the public litter. Stray animals and crows scavenged on leftovers. It’s time that authorities start slapping fines if cleanliness is not maintained or if they catch someone littering in the public. What are our officials waiting for? Take action immediately, and see that Mangaluru improves in its cleanliness, and not just boast of the clean city status, this city is christened with.

It’s time to Arise and Awake- Let’s not keep quite- let’s appreciate the work done by Pourakarmikas, Ramakrishna Mission, Mangala Foundation, volunteers of NGO’s in the City and all others who are trying to keep Mangaluru clean. Hoping that at least this report will motivate the concerned authorities, and also the NGO’s to chalk out some plans in order to prevent the garbage pile up near Town hall-or ban these out of town street vendors to do business in the City who abuse the Mangaluru Swachh campaign. We need to learn manners of cleanliness, we need to join hands with MCC and other voluntary associations who are striving to keep this beautiful coastal city clean. Let’s not dirty it by our ignorance and dirty manners. MCC needs to educate these street vendors about cleanliness, and if they are still ignorant, punish them with hefty fines. Period.

Let’s work together and see that we keep our surroundings clean. Remember we should learn from our mistakes to change, and not continue our old habits. And let’s remember to make “Namma Mangaluru, Swachha Mangaluru!”. Let’s look forward for better ranking of Mangaluru City in Cleanliness in 2022!