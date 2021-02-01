Spread the love



















Awareness on Garbage Collection & Disposal in Bajpe/Malavoor by Aam Aadmi Party

Mangaluru: The garbage collection and disposal has become a serious issue in Bajpe/Malavoor area. The residents are not knowing where to dispose of their garbage as government authorities have not provided facilities for the same. In the absence of specific guidelines by the authorities, they find it very convenient to throw the garbage on the roadside. This has resulted in the unhygienic conditions for the residents staying in the nearby areas, disgusting views for people moving on the roads and an insult to the civic sense of the general public.

The authorities have turned a blind eye towards this cause and this in turn left the people to use the open areas for throwing the garbage as per their convenience. It is more like one person throwing his garbage in another area and the other person reciprocating the same in another locality. In a nutshell, the whole of Bajpe is stinking/rotting and an unhygienic environment prevails. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bajpe/Malavoor unit surveyed the area in and around Bajpe and highlighted the same in the social media, seeking attention from the authorities to address this issue. The photos attached are the true picture of the garbage situation in Bajpe and the indifferent attitude of the authorities towards garbage collection and disposal.

AAP Bajpe/Malavoor volunteers, local civic conscious residents, general public assembled together under the leadership of Robert Franklin Rego and held a silent demonstration at the garbage thrown location (Near Morning Star school in Old Airport Road) from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM. They drew the attention of the passers by to the pathetic conditions of the garbage collection and disposing ways of residents. They, then, proceeded to the Bajpe Panchayat office and submitted a letter to the authorities demanding them to address this issue. AAP DK unit will follow up this subject with the district administration in Mangaluru.

Addressing the gathering Rajendra Kumar, AAP DK convener said that the Bajpe/Malavoor residents are not questioning the authorities over the government expenditure. Everyone is complaining about the corrupt practices and indifferent attitudes of the authorities. He assured the participants and public in general that AAP Bajpe/Malavoor will work with the local residents and will become the voice of the common man in Bajpe/Malavoor in the days to come. It is time for change in Bajpe/Malavoor. The awareness programme was attended by Rajendra Kumar – AAP DK District Convener, Robert Franklin Rego, Head of AAP Bajpe/Malavoor Head; Abdulla Khader, William Lobo ‐ both Bajpe Residents, among others.