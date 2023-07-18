Awareness on New Amendments to MVA to be held at Police Stations in City’-Top Cop

Awareness on New Amendments to Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) to be held at all the Traffic Police Stations in Mangaluru’-Top Cop aka Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain during an Awareness programme on the recent amendments to the MV Act and Rules organised by the city police, in association with the District Legal Services Authority and the Mangaluru Advocates Association at the School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Speaking at an awareness programme on the recent amendments to the MV Act and Rules organised by the city police, in association with the District Legal Services Authority and the Mangaluru Advocates Association at the School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya Mangaluru on Monday, 17 July 2023, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “Separate awareness sessions on recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and Rules will shorty be held at the four city traffic police stations in the City. Such Awareness of the recent amendments will help improve the service delivery of the traffic police.

“We will shortly hold small sessions at the four traffic police stations where resource persons will interact with traffic police personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D. Kulkarni will be directed to hold the sessions at the earliest” added the Police Commissioner. Before his speech, City’s well-known senior advocate K.S.N. Adiga said “The fifth amendment to the MV Act and Rules came into effect on April 1, 2022. Significant among the amendments include direction to insurance companies to designate within 10 days of the receipt of information about the accident an officer for settlement of claims related to the incident. Within 30 days, the officer has to make an offer of settlement to the claimants before the Claims Tribunal”.

He further said, “Among other amendments include an increase in compensation in case of death and grievous injury respectively in a hit-and-run accident. It also mandates cashless treatment of accident victims within the first golden hour after the accident. The claimants of compensation are now entitled to compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakh in case of grievous injury in an accident and they need not prove the fault of driver”

Senior civil judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, B.G. Shobha also, and advised people to approach the Court if they have any doubts or face any problems settling their claims. DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, ACP (Traffic) Ms Geetha Kulkarni and the President of the School of Social Work’s Institute of Social Service Ms Veena Sequeira, among others, were present on the dais.

Ms Sarik Ankitha, a professor in the Criminology dept at Roshni Nilaya was in charge of the arrangements. ACP (Traffic) Ms Geetha Kulkarni briefed about the awareness programme. Ramesh Hannepur-Police Inspector, Traffic South Jeppinamogaru, Mangaluru welcomed the gathering; Police Inspector Suresh Kumar Traffic Police Baikampady delivered the vote of thanks. The prayer was sung by Miss Sahana and Group, and the programme was compered by Miss Shivani-IInd BA, all of them of Roshni Nilaya.

