Awareness on Prevention of Cyber Crime for High School Students by Roshini Nilaya

Mangaluru: Centre for Extension Service(CES) and Forensics Forum of the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science(CFS), School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru in association with Urwa Police Station, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, had organized ‘Awareness on Prevention of Cyber Crime for High School students’ as a part of out-reach programme entitled ‘A Project on Crime Free Mangaluru’, held on Monday, 6th September 2022 at 2.30pm in Ladyhill Victoria High School, Mangaluru.

Chief Guest Smt. Bharathi. Police Inspector, Urwa Police Station, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate inaugurated the programme by lighting the Lamp accompanied by Sr. Maria Ujvala, Principal, Ladyhill Victoria Composite P U College, Dr. Saritha D’Souza, Head of the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science cum Director, CES, Mr. Joel Joseph. Asst. Professor of CFS and Program Coordinator of the college.

Smt. Bharathi appreciated the initiative taken by the faculty and students of Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science, School of Social Work, Mangaluru in educating the high school students with regard to prevention of Cyber Crime. She stated that the cyber-crime offenders use technology to commit crime without any boundaries. It is not easy to find the culprit and the evidence too. Due to online classes held during covid-19 pandemic situation, students are more exposed to E-sources nowadays. Hence, along with students their parents also need to be careful while using the devices for learning purposes, she said.

Roshan D’Souza, Asst. Professor & Student welfare officer of MSc CFS gave the introductory note about the purpose of organizing this programme. He stressed on the usage of various devices and its dependency in our daily life. These technologies have both advantages and disadvantages and it depends on how we make use of them. The information gained during the session should be carefully applied and shared with your friends and parents too. If you adopt the safety measures while using the devices and educate others about cyber safety; what you learn here will surely avoid people becoming the victims of cyber-crime.

Venu Gopal, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Urwa Police Station, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, Ms. Bindiya T., Asst. Professor of the department, teachers of the hosting school and around 120 high school students and 20 students of the college were present on this occasion. Second Year Post Graduate students of Criminology and Forensic Science, School of Social Work, Mangaluru educated the students about the prevention of Cyber Crime through various skits, videos and sessions on the theme which helped them to understand the concept easily.

Ms. Arpitha, Second year MSc CFS welcomed the gathering, Ms. Kavya, Second year MSc CFS and student coordinator of the program compered the whole event.

