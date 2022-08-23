Awareness program and Demonstration on Honeybee-keeping at CODP

Mangaluru: Honeybees United Mangaluru in association with Canara Organization for Development & Peace® (CODP) organized an awareness program on beekeeping and a practical demonstration on Bee cultivation on August 22nd 2022 at CODP Mangaluru.

The program commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP; Commander JP Mascarenhas, Retired Navy; Dr Suchithra, Retired Professor of Pathology; Mr Suresh Raj, Director of Honeybees United, Mr Yashwantha Kumar, Resource Person from Honeybees United and Mr Stephen Pinto, Advisor of EDUCARE Trust were present on the dais.

Rev. Fr Vincent DSouza welcomed the dignitaries and participants of the program. He mentioned the importance and benefits of the day’s program in our life.

A practical demonstration was arranged at Com. JP Mascarenhas’ premises. Mr Yashwantha Kumar explained the importance of honey-bee keeping. He demonstrated the art of bee cultivation viz., the season, duration, the type of box, the method of extracting honey, etc.

Earlier in the day, during the stage program, Mr Steevan Pinto felicitated Educare student, Ms Preema Fernandes of Bannur, for securing the second rank in Hotel Management.

Mr Prasanna Rao, Dericks Chess School Mangaluru, compered the program. 82 participants, including CODP staff members, attended the program.

Like this: Like Loading...