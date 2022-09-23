Awareness Programme ‘Encouraging reporting of ADR by Patients’ Marks National Pharmacovigilance Week at KMC

Mangaluru: On account of NATIONAL PHARMACOVIGILANCE WEEK, an awareness programme for consumers on Reporting of Adverse Drug Reactions was organized on 21 st September at KMC Hospital Attavar, by the Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore in collaboration with Indian Pharmacopeia Commission, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. “Encouraging reporting of ADR by Patients” has been this year’s theme.

Dr Sheethal Ullal, Professor & Head of the Dept of Pharmacology, welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar, and Dr Deepak Madi, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Attavar by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries.

The Awareness Program was conducted by Dr Ashok Shenoy, Coordinator of the ADR Monitoring Centre, & Prof of Pharmacology, KMC Mangalore who educated the gathering on Raising awareness among consumers on the reporting ADRs. After the informative session, Dr Ashok Shenoy elaborated information on Adverse Drug Reactions. He also explained the side effects of the Adverse medicine, reporting and approaching the person in such situations. The resource person clarified the doubts of the audience.

Dr Shamitha S Rai compered the programme. Dr Ashwin Kamath Associate Prof, Dept of Pharmacology delivered the vote of thanks.

