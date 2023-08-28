Awareness Sign Boards Installed along Netravati River by APD & Hasiru Dala has Worked Wonders

Awareness Sign Boards Installed along the Netravati River Bridge en route Ullal by Anti Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation & Hasiru Dala, both NGOs promoting the betterment of the Environment have Worked Wonders, since they were installed in June 2022, on World Ocean Day

Mangaluru: Once a stretch of the road on NH route Netravati River Bridge towards Ullal and Vice Versa, littered with enormous garbage all along that stretch, has got an extreme-makeover after Anti-Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation and Hasiru Dala on World Ocean Day (8 June 2022) had come up with a unique project titled ‘Revitalisation – Collective Action for the Ocean’ on the bridge across the River Netravati en route to Ullal. As a part of the project, nearly 40 sign boards were installed along the stretch covering Netravati Bridge to create mass awareness against polluting the river with the dumping of waste

On that day, the then Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, Premananda Shetty, unveiled the awareness boards and congratulated the efforts of the APD foundation and Hasiru Dala. It should be noted that prior to this initiative project, both APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala have cleaned this locality and stopped the waste from joining the ocean. The efforts put in by these two organisations,including the students, volunteers and all others who had strived to keep the river clean. The Mayor on that day had appealed to the citizens to keep the river clean and warned that a fine of Rs. 10,000/- would be imposed on violators. He also mentioned that the fencing of the bridge to prevent suicide and the installation of CCTV had also helped in reducing the pollution of the river.

GARBAGE SEEN ALONG THE NETRAVATI BRIDGE STRETCH IN 2021-2022…

Efforts Put In by these Volunteers Made a Difference

MCC Zonal Commissioner Shabarinath Rai, Environmental Engineer Deepthi, the local ward Corporator Veena Mangala, environmental activist Jeeth Milan, Karim of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, environmentalist Riyaz, Ummar Kunni Alekara of River Environmental Protection Committee, Kishore Attavar of Roshni Alumni Association, several Health Officers and Police Officers, students of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and St . Aloysius College, Mangaluru were present on that day for the launch of the project. Certificates were distributed to all the volunteers who participated in this campaign.

THIS IS HOW THE NETRAVATI BRIDGE STRETCH LOOKS ON 28 AUGUST 2023.

Today, 28 August 2023, one can see an extreme-makeover of the area mentioned, and the littering has stopped at least by 95%, with only a little bit of waste dumped here and there, but way much better than it was a couple of years ago. Thanks to the installation of awareness signs along the stretch on both sides of the road, which has made a difference among the public not to dump garbage wherever they feel like. Team Mangalorean noticed this morning that the area has a better and cleaner look than it had a couple of years ago. With contributions made by St Aloysius College, Mangaluru;Radio Sarang 107.8 FM; Antony wast e Management Nehru; Yuva Kendra; City Police; Cell; Alva’s Institutions, Moodabidri, MESCOM, MCC, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru; among others towards this initiative has become fruitful and also made a difference.

It is worth mentioning that in 2021, APD Foundation and Hasiru Dala worked for several months on the Namma Netravati, Namma Javabdari campaign to clean waste from the banks of the Netravati River in association with Mangaluru City Corporation and Mangaluru City Police. As a result of this campaign, about 33 tonnes of waste was cleared from the banks of the river abutting NH 66.

With people resuming littering the flanks of National Highway 66 between Adam Kudru Cross and Netravathi Bridge despite a month-long individual campaign by a green activist Nagaraj Raghav Anchan-Coordinator of ‘Hasiru Dala’,in 2021, however, in 2022, Hasiru Dala and APD Foundation which decided to install 40 signboards along the stretch cautioning against littering, has worked wonders. Nagaraj used to stand with a placard urging motorists not to throw garbage on the flanks of the highway near the Netravati Bridge for over a month.

