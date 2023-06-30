AWHCL Issues Legal Notice to MCC for Non-Payment of Dues of Nearly Rs 95 Crore

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) Issues Legal Notice to Mangaluru City Corporation for Non-Payment of Dues Amounting to Nearly Rs 95 Crores, which includes reimbursement of the differential amount of minimum wages paid by the firm to employees. In addition, huge arrears of bill amounts about quarterly escalation and monthly bills are deliberately kept pending. Illegal and arbitrary deductions, penalties and retention at the whim and fancy of the corporation have further burdened his client with the financial crisis. The Company also stated that it will not be in a position to continue solid waste collection and transportation in the city from August 1, unless MCC clears all admitted dues in full and final quittance.

Mangaluru: Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited on Thursday, 29 June 2023, got a legal notice issued to Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) stating that it will not be in a position to continue solid waste collection and transportation in the city from August 1, unless MCC clears all admitted dues in full and final quittance. The firm further said that it is unwilling even to consider an extension of the contract term “even if the corporation is interested in extending the same under whatever nomenclature, arrangement, circumstances or conditions.”

The advocate representing AWHCL, Advocate Vivekananda Paniyala, in the notice, said ” MCC has failed to pay admitted legitimate outstanding bills of Rs 60.85 crore towards reimbursement of the differential amount of minimum wages paid by the firm to employees. In addition, huge arrears of bill amounts about quarterly escalation and monthly bills are deliberately kept pending. Illegal and arbitrary deductions, penalties and retention at the whim and fancy of the corporation have further burdened his client with the financial crisis.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, AWHCL-Mangaluru Project Head/In-Charge Prakash Kurup said, ” The term of the contract between the MCC and our firm expired on 31 January 2022. The government and the corporation extended the term by one year from 1 February 2022 to 31 January 2023. Due to the helplessness and inability of the corporation to make alternate arrangements, the contract was further extended by six more months, from 31 to July 2023. While asking for a settlement of outstanding amounts with interest at the rate of 18% per annum, our company has requested MCC to make alternative arrangements for solid waste management in Mangaluru city, which totals around Rs 95 Crores”

Advocate Paniyala also stated that this notice should be treated in proper perspective and the corporation should make proper arrangements in the larger interest of the public. The notice is nothing but a reiterating of the stand that has already been taken by the firm and conveyed to the corporation. In the circumstances, it is pertinent to note here that since the extended contractual term is going to expire on 31 July 2023, the AWHCL is not in a position to continue the service of collection and transportation of the municipal solid waste, both for North and South zones from 1 August 2023″.

In conclusion, in my perspective, it is a total shame on the part of MCC to keep bills pending in the amount of Crores for the services rendered by the waste Company, and instead of settling the pending amount, MCC is on a spree of restoring or building New Circles costing in crores. Bah, humbug! Also, MCC has not taken stern action against the street vendors, locals and out-of-town, who leave behind a large quantity of waste, and the poor pourakarmikas have to do the cleaning job, which is extra work for nothing. Similarly, the tonnes of Tender Coconut shells left behind by the street vendors, are piling up, and AWHCL is paid by the weight of the garbage hauled, and this heavyweight of coconut shells adds up to the huge bills owed by MCC to AWHCL.

With an attitude, enough is enough, and deciding not to [ut up anymore with all the hassles the Company had faced all these eight-plus years dealing with MCC, AWHCL has done the right thing to issue a legal notice and get out of their business in Mangaluru, after their dues are paid. And I bet, anyone interested in taking up the waste handling contract with MCC, will surely think twice before they sign up for the deal, knowing all the hardships and hassles faced by AWHCL.

