Ayan Mukerji remembers ‘second child’ ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ as it clocks 10 years

Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji, who delivered the blockbuster hit ‘Brahmastra, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his second film �Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which clocked a decade since its release on Wednesday.

The director took to his Instagram to reminisce about the film as he shared a video with bits from the film interspersed with visuals of him talking and his voice-over telling the viewers what the film means to him.

He also shared a long note along with the video as he wrote, “�YJHD’ – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that. Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough�!)”.

He further mentioned, “But when I’m older and wiser – I think I will watch the movie at least once a year – because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life – is forever captured in this movie. In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me� and I’m thinking they will say something about �Brahmastra’, and then they started talking about �YJHD'”.

The film, which boasts of a blockbuster original soundtrack by Pritam, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

“So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani� and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years ! Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago� and it brought back all kinds of memories for me ! Yup”, he added.

