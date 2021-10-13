Spread the love



















‘Ayudha Puja’ Celebration at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: Ayudha Puja Programme was celebrated in St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru on 13th October 2021 at 11 a.m. Ayudha Puja is a part of the Navratri festival, which means “Worship of Instruments”. According to Hindu Mythology after the slaying of the demon King, the weapons were kept out for worship. This celebration enlightens the importance as well as proper use of tools and equipment we use in our workshop daily.

Hence every student was involved in cleaning the premises and decorating their respective workshops. On this special day, all the workshops were decorated with plantain leaves, glazed paper, flowers, mango leaves, balloons etc.

Fr Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ- Former Director of Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru Rev Fr Roysten Madtha SJ-St Aloysius Chapel In-Charge, and Rev Fr Victor Pais SJ, a Jesuit Priest from Shivamogga Diocese were the chief guests for the programme. Principal Roshan D’Souza, Vice Principal Alwyn Menezes, Training Officer Noel Lobo and the Student Council members were present for the programme.

Vincent Mendonca, the Convener of the programme, and JTO welcomed the chief guests, also compered the programme. The prayer service was led by Fr Ravi Santhosh Kamath SJ. Students from each community read the verse from Holy Quran, Holy Bible and Holy Bhagavad Gita.

Fr Roysten Madtha SJ blessed all the workshops (Refrigeration and AC Technician, Motor Mechanic Vehicle, Welder, Plumber, Mechanic Diesel, Fashion Designing, Hyundai, Electronic Mechanic, Electrician, Computer lab) and vehicles. The oath-taking was taken by the students by giving respect to the tools and equipment used daily in their labs and workshops. The programme concluded by distributing sweets to everyone.

