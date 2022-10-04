Ayudha Puja Celebration & New Computer Lab Launch at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: Ayudha Puja celebration and inauguration of new computer lab was held at St. Aloysius ITI on 3rd October 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

Ayudha Puja also known as Astra Puja is a part of the Navratri festival, meaning “Worship of Instruments”. According to Hindu Mythology after the slaying of the demon king, the weapons were kept out for worship. This celebration enlightens the importance as well as proper use of tools and equipment we use in our workshop daily. Hence every student was involved in cleaning the premises, and workshops and decorating their respective workshops.

On this special day, all the workshops were decorated with plantain, glazing paper, flowers, mango leaves, balloon decorations.

Fr Roshan Dcunha, YCS Director – Mangalore Diocese was the Chief Guest for the programme. Fr Praveen Martis SJ – Principal St Aloysius Autonomous College, Mangalore and Fr Leo D’souza SJ – Former Rector/Principal/Director, were the Guests of Honour for the programme. Fr John D’souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI, Roshan D’Souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Advertisement Committee Members – Conveners of the programme, Student Council Members were present for the programme.

The programme commenced with a prayer service which was led by the students of the Front Office Executive and Student Council Members. Students from each community read the verse from the Quran, Holy Bible and Bhagavad Gita. The oath-taking ceremony was led by Avinash Loy D’Cunha, President of the Student Council by giving respect to the tools and equipment used daily in the labs and workshops. Roshan D’Souza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the gathering.

Chief Guest Rev Fr Roshan D’Cunha addressed the gathering by saying, “As youth, we must build the foundation for our life. The way we have smartphones, and smart watches is the same way we need to be smarter in life. He also gave an example saying that there were two people who had come to cut the tree, the first person took eight hours to cut the tree whereas the second person sharpened his axe for one hour and then cut the tree in one hour this example says we must use smart techniques to be smarter in life. We must be happy in life. Usually, people think, speak and act in a different way instead we should think, speak and act in the same way.”

The New Computer lab was inaugurated and blessed by Fr Praveen Martis SJ. Fr Roshan D’Cunha, Fr Praveen Martis SJ and Fr John D’Souza SJ blessed all the workshops and vehicles. Vishal, a student in the Front Office Executive class proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Miss Velisha, a student of the Front Office Executive class.

