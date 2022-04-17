Ayush Anand: I take social media as a professional requirement



Mumbai: For actor Ayush Anand, posting on social media is no more than something that is required for his job.

While he is comfortable posting about work on the platform, his personal life will be kept at bay where his posts are concerned.

“I am not fond of social media. I believe it has become a professional demand for actors nowadays as casting directors, directors and producers have also started to ask for Instagram accounts and all. I am comfortable posting about my work and my skills but not about who I am dating, what am I eating and all as I believe in maintaining a balance between professional and personal life,” he says.

Ayush adds: “I post every day when I am working as I said it has become a professional demand nowadays however when I am not working, I keep away from social media. But I do read each and every comment and reply to messages personally as much as I can.”

However, social media had become a bit of an obsession for Ayush once.

“I must honestly admit that there was a point when I became obsessed and started to take these likes and views to my heart. It started affecting me and as soon as I realised, I took a long break from social media. I could do that because I have a very strong will power. Social media detox is a very funny term.”

“To each to its own, if a person is happy posting, then he/she should stick to it as at the end of the day, it’s all about one’s happiness. I take it as a professional requirement and as a gesture for the people who are following me as you have to put something out there for them so that they don’t feel let down. I am neutral in the sense that I know where to draw the line. Even if a person on Instagram tries to get very personal with me, I stop him/her right there as I like keeping things in a respectful and dignified manner,” he says.

While he respects the talent he sees on social media, he still admires those who have managed to make a name for themselves without the support these platforms.

“I have seen a world where there was exclusivity and an aura around actors. And in those days, actors were true stars, as you were excited to see them on the big/small screen. These days you have social media stars as well. I respect them for what they are doing and they have made good use of social media, however, I still respect actors who are not on social media and maintain their exclusivity. Kudos to them!

“When I will reach that stage in life, I won’t be there on any platform as I want to connect with my audiences only thru my work or personally whenever I happen to meet them,” he says.