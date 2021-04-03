Spread the love



















Ayushman Bharat Drive held at Mulki

Mulki: CODP ® Mangaluru, SPARSHA program, Immaculate Conception Church Mulki, Unnathi Mahasangha Mulki and Karnataka One jointly organized Ayushman Bharat Drive at the Mulki Church Hall recently. Drive began at 9:30 am.

The objective of the program was to create awareness to all participants regarding Ayushman Bharath Health Scheme and realized the benefits of the scheme in the course of hospitalization and treatment.

Ms Shilpa D’Souza coordinator of Sparsha and Ms Pushpaveni staff of CODP assisted the program.

Totally 230 people attended this camp. The number of Ayushman Cards enrolled were 190.

The team of Sparsha volunteers from the Mulki area worked hard towards the success of the program. The program concluded at 3.00 pm