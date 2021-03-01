Spread the love



















Ayushman Bharath Drive at Mudipu Church

Mangaluru: CODP® Mangaluru, Sparsha program, St. Joseph Vaz Church Mudipu and Karnataka One jointly organized Ayushman Bharath Drive at St. Joseph Vaz Church hall on February 28.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Fr Benjamin Pinto, Parish priest of Mudipu Church. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Designate Director of CODP, was the Chief Guest. Other Guests of honour were Naveen D’Souza, Vice President of Mudipu Church; Sr Jokina Dias, Superior of Holy family of Nazareth convent; Irene Veigas, member of Parish Council, Arun D Souza, President of Catholic Sabha; Lydia D’Souza, member of Kairangala Balepuni Grama panchayat were present on the dais.

Naveen D Souza welcomed the gathering.

Fr Vincent D’Souza gave awareness on Ayushman Bharath Scheme. He also explained the significance, importance and benefits of the Ayushman Bharath card and requested all gathered to enrol to this card as this would help avail medical treatment.

Fr Benjamin Pinto informed that organizing this program was to create awareness to all participants regarding Ayushman Bharath Health Scheme. He conveyed the importance of this scheme in the course of hospitalization and treatment.

Marcel D’Souza compered the program. Shilpa and Cecilia from CODP assisted the program, and Shanthi Priya Cutinha delivered the Vote of Thanks.

A team of enthusiastic volunteers from St. Joseph Vaz Church Mudipu worked hard to make the camp a success.

A total of 155 Ayushman Cards were distributed to the participants.