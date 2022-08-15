Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav! 3-Days of Tricolour Illumination & Decor Marked 75th I-Day Celebrations

Mangaluru: Bharat ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and great achievements. And on this glorious occasion India, including Mangaluru was all decked up with a tricolour illumination and tricolour decorations to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of freedom from the hands of British rule.

Independence Day which was celebrated with fervour and gaiety on August 15, 2022, was a grand celebration time when India became an Independent nation from the British Raj at midnight on August 15, 1947, and on this day all Indians paid homage to great leaders and freedom fighters who fought for India’s Independence and lost their lives. On this day all the government buildings and offices are decorated with beautiful lights and India’s tri-colour flag flutters from a height which looks quite beautiful.

And for that matter, to cater to all these needs, Kudla aka Mangaluru aka Mangalapuram also decked up with tricolour, and Independence Day goodies like flags, buntings, pins, balloons, paper decorations etc have already been displayed at various stores in town. Indian tricolour flags were seen hanging on buildings, institutions, homes, etc, and important government buildings and offices have been decorated with a tricolour look.

The struggle for freedom started in 1857 – a fight for freedom and the Indian National Congress in the 20th century under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi started the Independence movement and soon the colonial powers were transferred to India. The celebration started at 11 pm on August 14, 1947, and India gained its freedom at midnight. Independence Day is marked as the start of a new era where India took more than 200 years to acquire its right and liberty.

At midnight on 15 August 1947, India achieved independence from British rule and became a sovereign nation. The Indian tricolour (saffron, green and white) flag was unfurled by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, at the Red Fort of Delhi, marking the birth of the world’s biggest democracy. Today, the flag was seen throughout India, and also in our Coastal town during Independence Day celebrations, from being hoisted up flag poles in ceremonies to decorating the clothes, cars and homes of Indian people.

All the government offices and administrative buildings, many of the banks, institutions, KSRTC bus stand, MCC Building, RTO, Excise office, hotels, malls etc were seen in coloured lights which included the shades from the Indian national flag. Administrative buildings, Police Commissioner office, War Memorial Site and many others reflected the Tricolor through lights. Also, the statues of freedom fighters installed on the main squares of the city and major other points of the city were seen decked up with tricolour lights.

A TRICOLOUR WAS DESIGNED USING 900 kg of GRAINS ON Sri GOKARNANATHA TEMPLE PREMISES in KUDROLI

At the Sri Gokarnanatha Temple in Kudroli, in association with Guru Beladingalu Foundation, a Tricolour haD been designed using 900 kg of grains on the temple premises. As per Temple treasurer Padmaraj R , around 300kg of tur dal was used to create the orange portion, 300 kg of sago for the white middle portion and 300 kg of green gram for the green part of the flag. In addition, 100 kg of vegetables were used. The making took 18 hours. The team was led by artist Punik Shetty. Former Union minister B Janardhana Poojary, who is the patron of the temple, had inaugurated the artwork.

The beautiful sights and spots attracted visitors from across the region. No doubt the Coastal city was decorated in tricolour colour through beautiful lightings. It was a vision to the eyes and looked very beautiful and glamorous. With the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75th Independence Day, the streets and nooks across the city echoed the feeling of oneness and patriotism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Indian national flag does not contain only three colours in itself but is a reflection of the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future.

While India has completed 75 years of its independence and everyone played an important role in decorating the City for this historic Independence Day, the Tricolour was hoisted in every corner of the City. This was a reflection of the power and devotion of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. Irrespective of caste or creed, or political parties, People from every section of society, every caste and creed spontaneously joined with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ was a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence- and the citizens obliged in doing so. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisaged inspiring Indians, including Mangaloreans to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme was to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.

