‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration at St Aloysius College Higher Primary School

Mangaluru: To mark this special event of the nation, the school hoisted the National Flag on 13 th, 14 th and 15 th August with due respect. The National Flag fluttered high on our school building on all the three days.

With constructive patriotism in our hearts, the little Aloysians celebrated the Nation’s Independence Day on 15 th August 2022. The programme began as the school band welcomed the Chief Guest Aroor Vikram Rao, Guest of honour Mrs Kalpana Rao and Mrs Aatmika Shetty, PTA Vice President Mrs Mangala Rai, Headmistress Mrs Jositta Noronha, SPL Abhish Bangera and ASPL Lagan J S..

The students and parents gave a standing ovation as the dignitaries marched towards the stage. The gathering was welcomed by Ayush Prem and Dhruvin Shetty. Vande Mataram, an ode to the Motherland was sung to begin the day’s programme. The gathering saluted the National Flag with dignity as the Chief Guest hoisted it. The National Anthem and Janda Geeth was sung on this occasion. Muad and Musnad worded the significance of the day. Teacher Chitra Kini introduced the Chief Guest to the audience.

Aroor Vikram Rao the Alumni of our Institution is the the Director of both, ARM Kia and United Toyota. Motorsports is his passion. He is an Indian National rally champion and is currently driving for MRF racing. To add on, he is a member of the International Red Cross Society. Addressing the gathering, he saluted the sacrificial efforts of the freedom fighters and the defence forces of our country. To the little ones he said that respecting elders, parents and teachers is important. Above all to maintain a healthy relationship with those they interact with. He quoted “ There is always unity in diversity”.

The winners of Patriotic Singing competition from classes 1 to 7 were honoured by the dignitaries. The school boys team who won the District Level BasketBall tournament and the girls team the runner-up were cheered as they received the trophies from the chief guest and guest of honour. The students of class 7 put up a mesmerizing performance reminding us of the patriotic zeal our soldiers have for the nation.

Kaurnya and Poornesh of class 7 thanked all who were responsible for the beautiful programme. The entire student and parent crowd was served refreshments.

