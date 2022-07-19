Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Hoisting of Tricolour compulsory in K’taka madrasas



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for the madrasas to hoist the national flag on the occasion of celebration of 75 years of Independence for six days from August 11 – August 17.

The Education Department has been asked to implement the programme effectively by the government.

The government issued the order and the Commissioner of Public Instruction Department will chalk out ways to implement the order in letter and spirit, said sources in the Education department on Tuesday.

The Block Education Officers (BEO) will monitor hoisting of the flags at the grassroots level in the state. Separate orders will be released soon by fixing responsibilities by the department, said the sources.

The state government has stated that in the backdrop of celebration of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav, schools, colleges and madrasas should hoist the Tricolour in the premises and on the buildings.

The state education department has been told that those who get government facilities should follow the rules and regulations and there should not be any reason or pretext not to hoist the Tricolour. The rule will also apply to the government, aided, private and unaided schools, colleges, educational institutions and madrasas.

The direction has also been given for all teachers and non-teaching staff to hoist the national flag on their residences. The government has directed a competition of singing patriotic songs, essays, quizzes and drawings for the students.