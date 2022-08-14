Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav! Kudla Wears Tricolour Decor for the BIG 75th I-Day Celebrations

Mangaluru: Bharat ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India and its rich history, diverse population, magnificent culture and great achievements. And on this glorious occasion India, including Mangaluru is all geared up with a tricolour look to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of freedom from the hands of the British rule.

Independence Day is just a day ahead and India will soon celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. Independence Day is a grand celebration time when India became an Independent nation from the British Raj at midnight on August 15, 1947, and on this day all Indians pay homage to great leaders, freedom fighters who fought for India’s Independence and lost their lives. On Independence day all the government buildings, offices are decorated with beautiful lights and India’s tri-colour flag flutters from a height which looks quite beautiful.

And for that matter, to cater to all these needs, Kudla aka Mangaluru aka Mangalapuram is all decked up with tricolour, and Independence Day goodies like flags, buntings, pins, balloons, paper decorations etc have already been displayed at various stores in town. Indian tricolour flags are seen hung on buildings, institutions, homes, etc, and important government buildings and offices have been decorated with a tricolour look.

The struggle for freedom started in 1857 – a fight for freedom and the Indian National Congress in the 20th century under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi started the Independence movement and soon the colonial powers were transferred to India. The celebration started at 11 pm on August 14, 1947 and India gained its freedom at midnight. Independence Day is marked as the start of a new era where India took more than 200 years to acquire its right and liberty.

At midnight of 15 August, 1947, India achieved independence from British rule and became a sovereign nation. The Indian tricolor (saffron, green and white) flag was unfurled by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, at the Red Fort of Delhi, marking the birth of world’s biggest democracy. Today, the flag can be seen throughout India during Independence Day celebrations, from being hoisted up flag poles in ceremonies to decorating the clothes, cars and homes of Indian people.

Have you bought your flag? If not shop for one today-there are plenty of them in various designs at some of the shops in the City’s commercial area. Do not buy any products that are made in China and also items made of plastic/flex. Nehru Maidan is also getting ready with the pandal being set up, with the ground getting a face-lift, and also other arrangements being done. Police band is busy with the rehearsal for the big occasion, while the police personnel are seriously practicing for the march past. Schools are also doing the march past rehearsals, and many other organizations are chalking out various cultural programmes for this big I-Day celebrations.

CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY EVE WITH A SUMPTUOUS DINNER BUFFET AT TAJ GATEWAY HOTEL

As India celebrates 75 years of independence, and people get together to sample special tricolour fare at the many hotels and restaurants offering special Independence Day buffets and dishes, but ONE STAR HOTEL in the City , The TAJ GATEWAY HOTEL, on Old Port Road/Bunder has recreated the menu to be served in their restaurant, just few hours ahead of the night India gained independence. The sumptuous dinner Buffet will be served on 14 August from 7 pm till 11pm, with influences of Indian flavours, Continental, Chinese and Thai.

The chefs at the Taj Hotel have special branches for the guests. After all, what is freedom worth without some good food to eat. The lavish menu –du-jour-includes a delightful combination of Indian and continental delicacies featuring an array of salads, main course, interactive stations and desserts to entice the most discerning food connoisseur. Indulge yourself in the exquisite themed buffet put together by Taj Gateway, Mangaluru.

Add a patriotic twist to the weekend with a selection of finely curated specials from across the nation, crafted with fresh ingredients and utmost care. Let joyful times roll as you rejoice in the flavors of freedom at the 75th Independence Day Eve Celebratory Dinner Buffet.

The lavish buffet includes- SOUP-Vietnamese Pho; STARTERS- Palak Makai tikki, Lasooni paneer ka sula, Bengaluru chicken kebab, Tawa ki machhi aap ki pasand (Live); SALADS- Green salad, Aloo chana chaat, Tri pepper pasta salad, Bhatti murgh ka salad, Flaky fish carrot and green onion with sweet chilli soya, Dahi vada; Accompaniments- (Curd rice, papad, pickle, Bhurani Raita,plain curd)

NON-VEGETARIAN : Thalasseri chicken biryani, Kori gassi, Gosht shahjehan, Seafood thai green curry; VEGETARIAN : Teen mirch ka paneer, Stir fried Asian veg, Subz miloni saagwala, Bhindi do pyaza, Urlai roast, Thiranga pulao, Dal makhani, Double fry yellow dal, Steamed rice

DESSERTS : Tricolour pastry, Duet mousse, Bread & butter pudding, Hot chocolate fudge, Kadale bele payasam, Gulab jamun, Ice cream.

So on 15 August, rain or shine, let us celebrate freedom- Each and every Indian should celebrate freedom in their own way such as decorating their places of celebration, raising national flag , march past ,watching favourite movies , dancing , singing national anthem , patriotic songs and many social activities organized at public places. It is the perfect time when every Indian hears such classic patriotic songs which depicts the perfect love, respect and patriotism towards the country.

Let us look back to all the years after Independence-It is really a matter of pride that India has grown as one of the most powerful nations in the last few decades. India which is the largest democracy in the world, and the efforts put in by millions of Indians has made our country stronger in all fields. Now, India is emerging as one of the top developing countries in the world, and days are not far to call India a developed country. Let’s all look forward to celebrating the 75th Independence Day with pride and dignity. Bharath Matha Ki Jai!

