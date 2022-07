Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Seminar at Ramakrishna Math Mangaluru on 12 July

Mangaluru: In order to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” Marking the 75th Independence of India, Ramakrishna Mission/Math, Mangaluru will be organizing a SEMINAR, where four eminent speakers will speak on various topics.

FOR MORE DETAILS REFER BELOW :