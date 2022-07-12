Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav! Special Seminar to Mark 75th I-Day hosted by Ramakrishna Math  

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav! With a Theme “FREEDOM” a Special Seminar dedicated to Swami Vivekananda to Mark 75th Independence Day was hosted by Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru on Tuesday 12 July 2022

Mangaluru: Ramakrishna Mission/Math, Mangaluru in its endeavour to enlighten the younger generation about the importance of freedom, organised a Special Seminar on Tuesday 12 July from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, on the occasion of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The programme began with Vedic chanting, followed by welcome address and introduction of the dignitaries on the dais by Capt Ganesh Karnik-Ex-Service Man, Indian Army.

Capt Karnik said, “This is indeed a unique double celebration, where we are celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, and also the 75 years of the existence of Ramakrishna Mission in Mangaluru. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, India has taken an initiative to organize various programmes to bring awareness among the public, especially the youth about India’s freedom and the role of freedom fighters who risked their lives to bring us freedom from the hands of Britishers. It’s nice to note that a large number of students have gathered here, to learn about the history of India’s Independence”.

“Remember that you students are the future leaders of the country. You need to learn and read the history of India, and not spend your precious hours and days browsing on the Internet, mobile phones, whatsapp, Instagram etc, which is nothing but a waste of time and energy. Even though we got Independence, how many of you are independent? Stop wasting time speaking on mobile phones, whatsapp etc, instead involve yourselves in activities, develop your personality, create something new and learn something new, thus you can become great persons and great leaders, and make a difference” added Capt Garnik.

In his keynote address Swami Jitakamananda , the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru said, ” Our sacred Motherland is a land of religion and philosophy.- the birthplace of spiritual giants-the land of renunciation where and where alone, from the most ancient to the most modern times, there has been the highest ideal of life open to man. Our work depends on the coming of the India of the future. She is there ready waiting. She is only sleeping” with these words, Swami Vivekananda gave an arousing call to awaken the masses of India to build our nation. His powerful messages are much more relevant even to this day”

“As you know that the National Youth Day (12 January, the birthday of Swami Vivekananda) was observed this year with special fervor by the government of India by making it part of its nation-wide celebration of Ázadi Ka Amrit Mahotsa’. To mark this occasion, Our Math has organized this seminar where eminent speakers will be motivating you all on the theme ‘freedom’. Make good use of this seminar, and learn more about India’s freedom, and the fighters who brought us freedom” added Swami Jitakamananda.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath in the presence of Math president Jithakamananda Swami, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, former MLC Capt. Ganesh Karnik , Dr Jayakara Bhandary- Principal, Govt First Grade College, Car street, Mangaluru; Spaekers of the adfy- Air Vice Marshal K Ramesh Karnik, Dr Ganesh Amin Sankamar, Anindith Gowda Kochi Baaarike, and Prof Raghothama Rao K.

Addressing the gathering MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said, “Swami Vivekananda said that freedom did not mean anarchy, but a responsibility. India has much to achieve despite making big strides in every aspect of life during the last 75 years. The mission had been focusing on the youth for long and was using the mahotsav for an intensified approach. You students are the future pillars of India, you have a big role to play for the development of India. Don’t waste time on unwanted things, rather concentrate on developing innovative ideas and projects, and build this nation strong. You are the future of India, and India depends on you”.

MLC Dr Manjunath Bhandary said, “Remember these three things- LIBERTY, FREEDOM and INDEPENDENCE. It is a duty of everyone to know about the history of India and its freedom from the Britishers. India is a great country with diversity, culture and tradition, and youth should follow them, and not neglect them. Be a responsible Indian, and play a vital role in the development of India”.

On the occasion, Air Vice Marshal Ramesh Karnik was felicitated, following which he spoke on “Revisiting India’s Freedom Movement;”; Raghothama Rao ( Chairman, Seek Foundation, Bengaluru who spoke on “Freedom is not Free;” Ganesh Amin Sankamar (Convener, Brahmasri Narayana Guru Study Chair, Mangalore University, and former Professor at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru who spoke on “Rani Abbakka in Freedom Struggle” and Anindita Gowda ( an Young Author) spoke on “Amar Sullia-The Forgotten Story of Freedom.”.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Jayakara Bhandary, while the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Smitha Shenoy, a Ramakrishna Math volunteer and a faculty at Besant Womens’ College, Mangaluru. The interactive session was handled by Prof Raghothama Rao.