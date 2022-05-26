Azadi March ends as Imran gives 6-day ultimatum to announce polls



Islamabad: PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave a six-day ultimatum to the incumbent government to announce an election and dissolve Assemblies, indicating an end to his partys ‘Azadi March’.

The PTI chairman was off to his Bani Gala residence after addressing the participants of the �Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue, leaving behind his supporters who marched for hours in anticipation of a major public gathering and sit-in, Geo News reported.

The PTI marchers, who were in D-Chowk most of Wednesday night, had by this time entered Islamabad’s prohibited Red Zone, which is home to several sensitive buildings, including Supreme Court, PM House, US Embassy.

They managed to enter despite heavy security.

In his speech at Jinnah Avenue, Khan said he had reached Islamabad after 30 hours of travelLing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The government tried every method to crush our Azadi March. They used teargas on peaceful protests, our homes were raided and our privacy was violated. However, I have seen the nation free itself of (the) fear of slavery,” Geo News quoted the former premier as saying.

He also claimed that three PTI workers lost their lives in Karachi, while two others were thrown off Ravi Bridge and thousands of others were arrested.

Giving a deadline to the government to announce the date for fresh polls in the country, Khan said he is giving the government this time to announce a general election in June.

“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will come back again to Islamabad after six days.”

As Khan’s convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards D-chowk with the large caravan, the federal government called in the army to protect Red Zone

According to the notification issued by Interior Ministry, the “Army has been called in to control the situation under article 245 of the Constitution”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took to Twitter and confirmed the development.

PTI workers threw stones using catapults at the Jang/Geo building located near D-Chowk and shattered the glasses of the newsroom.

Due to stone-pelting, several staffers got injured. Also, vans parked near D-chowk were damaged, Geo News reported.