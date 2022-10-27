Azam Khan gets 3-yr jail term in hate speech case, granted bail

The MP/MLA court in Rampur on Thursday awarded Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan three-year jail term in connection with a 2019 hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.



Rampur (UP): The MP/MLA court in Rampur on Thursday awarded Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan three-year jail term in connection with a 2019 hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

The court, meanwhile, granted him bail in the case.

Azam Khan has been convicted under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Akash Saxena, the BJP leader who had lodged the complaint against Azam Khan, termed the court’s decision as a vindication of his stand. He said it is a historic verdict which will make people think twice before making defamatory statements.

The case was registered against Azam Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Adityanath and Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, then District Magistrate of Rampur.

Like this: Like Loading...