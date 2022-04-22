Azan: Instructions for Harmonious Resolution of the Issue: CM Bommai

Kalaburagi: Instructions have been issued for resolving the Azan issue harmoniously through holding peace committee meetings at the Police Station level. The process is going on. Everyone should follow the law, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi he said, “there is a High Court order on Azan. A circular has already been issued in accordance with that. The rule also specifies the decibel level. The DG has already issued the circular.”

Replying to a question, Bommai said, the unity in the party is stronger than what it was earlier. There are no differences in the party. A few issues that had cropped up have been resolved. We are more united than ever. Greater importance is being given for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region. We are confident of taking everyone along, Bommai said.