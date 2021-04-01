Spread the love



















B M Laxmi Prasad Transferred, Sonawane Rishikesh IPS New SP of DK

Mangaluru: Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshina Kannada district B M Laxmi Prasad has been transferred to Shivamogga District.

The state government issued a transfer order on April 1.

B M Laxmi Prasad, who had taken charge as the SP of Dakshina Kannada on 2 January 2019, has been transferred as the Superintendent of police, Shivamogga District.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan IPS who is presently the Superintendent of police of Yadgir District, Yadgir has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Superintendent of police (SP) of Dakshina Kannada district