B.Tech student, the creator of ‘Bulli Bai’ app held from Assam



New Delhi; A second-year engineering student, who is said to be the main conspirator and creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app, Neeraj Bishnoi, has been arrested by IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit) of the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Bishnoi was held from Assam by a team of IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit), Special Cell, led by DCP K.P.S. Malhotra.

Bishnoi is a resident of the Jorhat village of Assam. He is a second year B.Tech, computer science student doing course from Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

Bishnoi will be brought to Delhi from Assam by flight which will land at Indira Gandhi Airport by 4.30 p.m Thursday.

The Mumbai Police has already arrested three persons, including an 18-year-old girl Shweta Singh, one 21-year-old Mayank Rawat, a DU student and one engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha.

The arrests by the Mumbai Police were made from Bengaluru and Uttrakhand. Vishal Jha and Mayank are on police remand while the police custody of Shweta ended on January 5.

What was the ‘Bulli Bai’ controversy?

On January 1, this app, which was performing on Github’s space, posted the photos of a number of women of a particular religion. These included journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities. It happened six months after the controversy of Sulli Deals.

Vishal Kumar Jha, the engineering student, was one of the followers of Bulli Bai, which led the police to him.

Hosting platform Github provided space to Sulli Deals, and the ‘Bulli Bai too was created on the Github platform. Later on after the controversy erupted, Github removed the user ‘Bulli Bai’ from its hosting platform. But by then ‘Bulli Bai’ had sparked a nationwide controversy.

The ‘Bulli Bai’ app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a Khalistani supporter.

This Twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying ‘women can be booked from the app’. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to the Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged. A case in this connection was also lodged by the Delhi Police.

No arrest made in ‘Sulli Deal’ case

Last time when ‘Sulli Deal’ app appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons. However, culprits behind this were never arrested. Sulli is a bad name for Muslim women and Bulli Bai is also considered as the same.