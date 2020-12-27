Spread the love



















Baba Budangiri to soon be declared as Datta Peetha – Shobha Karandlaje

Chikkamangaluru (UNI): BJP Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje on Sunday exuded confidence that Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Darga atop Baba Budangiri here will soon be declared as a Datta Peetha, a spot of worship for the Hindus.

Speaking to the mediapersons here, she said the shrine would change into a Hindu place of worship soon.

‘There are some authorised hurdles. Authorised consultants are studying them. It ought to change into ours. I’m hopeful it will become reality soon”, she added.

She was here to participate in the three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations, which began on Sunday.